Kashmiris have no global agenda, only want freedom: Sehrai

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that the people of Kashmir have no international agenda and they only want to secure freedom from illegal occupation of India.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was recently elected as TeH Chairman, in an interview in Srinagar made it clear that pro-freedom camp had nothing to do with organizations like Daesh and their ideology. “Our agenda is simple. We only want Kashmir to be free from Indian occupation,” he said.

He said that it (ISIS) could be the handiwork of (Indian) agencies, which were keen to defame the Kashmir movement and undermine its indigenous character. He pointed out that some elements were trying to create confusion among masses by raising ISIS flags at the funeral of Kashmiri youth. “We have kept a close watch on them, and will soon chart out a plan to stop (them from doing this) after TeH elections,” Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said.

The TeH chairman emphasized that there was no role in Kashmir for the organisations with an international agenda. “Daesh and Al-Qaida have nothing to do with our movement and we will never accept them,” he said and urged the youth not to get swayed by the extremist ideology and understand Islam in its correct perspective.

“I appeal to them to read Islamic books, the Quran, and the Hadith, and see what rules and regulations Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has laid down for war. Then they must decide for themselves as to what is right and what is wrong.”

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said, “Those raising ISIS flags are strengthening the roots of occupation in Kashmir.”

Talking about Zakir Musa, portrayed by Indian media as chief of a mysterious organization namely, Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind, the TeH Chairman said that Musa had sacrificed everything for Kashmir cause. “Zakir Musa is the light of my eyes. He left everything for the sacred cause. But I want to tell him that by moving towards extremism he was doing India a favour.”

Like this: Like Loading...