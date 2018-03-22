Sacrifices for Pakistan movement are unforgettable: Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, March 22 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, on the eve of Pakistan Day has paid glowing tributes to the galaxy of luminaries and countless martyrs that shaped destiny of millions of Muslims in South Asia, paving a way for the creation of a homeland in the aftermath of Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “The great philosophers, visionaries, ulamas, poets and politicians of the 20th century put their heads together and worked days and nights to give Pakistan concept of Allam Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam a practical shape.

“Millions of Muslims from one end to another end of India were galvanized under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah to found Pakistan in 1947. March 23, 1940, resolution was a unique democratic concept that led to birth of a popular State within seven years of a great mass Muslim uprising and miraculous Islamic renaissance,” the JKPFL Chairman said.

Simultaneously, he said, the Muslims of the sub-continent were victims of horrible sufferings as a result of looting, torching of homes, rape, murder and every untold misery amidst the Hindu slogan of “Qabristan.”

“Indeed, the goal was to achieve Pakistan: today, for every Pakistani it is to overcome all its internal and external problems, face the regional and global challenges and ensure the country’s independence and integrity according to the Islamic democratic federal ideology of the father of the nation –- Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

