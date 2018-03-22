Ultimate goal is to liberate Kashmir from India

JRL holds protest in Srinagar against Indian policies

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has emphasized that the ultimate goal of the Kashmir freedom movement is to liberate Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was recently elected as TeH Chairman, in an interview in Srinagar, said that the people of Kashmir had no international agenda and the Indian agencies were continuously engaged in defaming the Kashmir movement creating confusion among the masses. He pointed out that the Kashmir movement had an indigenous character that could not be by allowed to be undermined. The pro-freedom camp, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai added, has nothing to do with the organizations like Daesh and their ideology.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, today, organized a protest outside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar against the shifting of Kashmiri detainees to the jails outside the Kashmir Valley. The protesters led by Muhammad Yasin Malik were carrying placards and banners with slogans demanding release of the Kashmiri detainees. Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while addressing the protesters over phone urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the detainees and play their role to mitigate their sufferings.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Fazl Haq Qureshi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Hilal Ahmad War, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War, Democratic Freedom Party, National Front and Mass Movement in their statements greeted the Pakistanis on the eve of their National Day, tomorrow. They hoped that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice at the international levels for the oppressed Muslim brethren in Kashmir.

The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in its statement said that the Imams and preachers in the territory especially in South Kashmir were forced to attend the Indian Army camps and report the religious activities going on in the mosques.

Indian troops arrested over a dozen people during nocturnal raids in Arihal area of Pulwama district.

APHC-AJK leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Aijaz Rehmani and Shamim Shawl in a meeting with the American journalist, Hollie McKay, in Muzaffarabad told her that India is using the Kashmiri women as a soft target to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...