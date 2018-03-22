Untoo briefs Indian students on Kashmir dispute

New Delhi, March 22 (KMS): Noted Kashmiri rights activists and the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has urged the Indian government to stop genocide, arrest and harassment of Kashmiri people and adopt a realistic approach for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said this while interacting with Dawarkha Law collage students in Delhi. He briefed the students about gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He also informed the students about the background of armed struggle in Kashmir.

The Kashmiri human rights activist asked the Indian students to compel their leaders and people to accept ground reality on Kashmir.

“People of Kashmir are peace-loving and their demand is based on justice and truth,” Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said, adding that the sentiments of Kashmiri people could not be weakened by the use of brute force subjecting them to atrocities.

