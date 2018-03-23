700 Indian troops committed suicide in 6 yrs: Home Ministry

New Delhi, March 23 (KMS): Nearly 700 personnel of the Indian Armed Forces committed suicide in the last six years, more than those killed in action, the Home Ministry told a parliamentary panel.

“During the last six years, approximately 700 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces have committed suicide and the rate of voluntary retirement is approximately 9,000 personnel per year,” senior officials of the ministry, led by the Home Secretary, told the Parliament’s Committee on Estimates.

This was in response to the committee’s concerns on the large number of paramilitary personnel committing suicide or taking voluntary retirement.

