Merajuddin Soleh elected president of JKMC

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) was held at its headquarters in Srinagar in which Merajuddin Soleh was unanimously elected as the new President of the party.

The JKMC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the development took place after Muhammad Sultan Magray had decided not to continue with the assignment owing to his ill-health and had conveyed the decision to the core committee. It said that in view of the change, a new core committee as well as district level body was constituted.

The statement said that Ali Muhammad Mir was elected as General Secretary, Nazir Ahmed Lone Chief Organizer and Manzoor Ahmed Butt as Information Secretary. Besides, some important decisions including ways and means to augment the work culture keeping the Kashmir cause in consideration were discussed in detail, it added.

The statement said that the participants of the meeting expressed concern over the continued war-like situation between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

At the end of the meeting, the newly elected President, Merajuddin Soleh greeted Pakistanis on their national day.

