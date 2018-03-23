Pakistan centre of hope for Muslim world: Gilani

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has termed Pakistan as centre of hope of Muslim Ummah and said that the country is a great blessing for the Muslims.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar while greeting the Pakistan government, Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan on the Pakistan’s National Day, said the country has a political importance in the Muslim world and this country is centre of hope not only for the Muslims of sub-continent but for the whole world.

The statement said that Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi called Syed Ali Gilani on the telephone and extended the invitation for participation on Pakistan day, however, the octogenarian leader while extending his greeting replied that he can’t attend because of health issues.

Syed Ali Gilani said that unparalleled sacrifices were presented for creation of Pakistan and the country had proven to be a great blessing for the Muslims and “we should thank Almighty Allah for that”. He said the “blessing day” of 23 March is such an important day when a resolution was passed for creation of separate nation for the Muslims some 78 years back and it is a dream realized when forces like “Sangh Pariwar” were opposing and spreading their venomous dogma against its creation.

The APHC Chairman said that the creation of Pakistan had changed the discourse of history. “It was the time when this kind of thinking was considered as impossible and the fanatic communal forces were harshly opposing this move but the determination of the leadership succeeded in creation of a paradise-like resort for those aspiring to see their dream come true,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said, Pakistan is the only Muslim country in the world which openly supports the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and helps them on political, diplomatic and moral levels. He said this is the reason that people of Kashmir are extremely thankful to them for that they love and pray for its prosperity. He asked the Pakistani rulers to activate its embassies all over the world and apprise the world about the Kashmir dispute and sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

