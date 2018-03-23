Right to self-determination only solution to Kashmir dispute: Mamnoon

Islamabad, March 23 (KMS): President Mamnoon Hussain has reiterated that the only solution to the Kashmir dispute is providing the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Mamnoon Hussain addressing on the occasion of Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad said, “The only solution to the dispute of Kashmir is providing the right to self-determination to Kashmiri people, and Pakistan will continue to play its role in this regard.”

He also strongly condemned India for its irresponsible behaviour and attacks from across the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Pakistan is commemorating its 78th National Day today. On this day in 1940, the All-India Muslim League in a resolution passed in Lahore demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

