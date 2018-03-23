Untoo apprises Jamia Milia Islamia students of IOK situation

New Delhi, March 23 (KMS): Noted Kashmiri rights activists and the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo during an interaction with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi, urged them to know ground reality about occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while interacting with the students said, “As bright students you should know about Kashmir. You should raise your voice and show concern about the human rights violations committed by India in Kashmir.”

“You have to make it understand that Indian Judiciary behaves differently when it comes to Kashmir. It was vocal about Major Aditya’s FIR while remained mum about the Kashmir killings,” Untoo said.

