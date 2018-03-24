Concern expressed about detainees’ plight

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists was being prolonged on one pretext or the other which was violation of human rights.

He also denounced the jail authorities for ill-treatment of the political detainees, saying that fundamental rights were being denied to them and even medical facilities were not provided to them.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that many political detainees had been shifted from Srinagar Central Jail to Jammu and the move was aimed at subjecting their family members to inconvenience and suffering.

The TeH Chairman appealed to the world human rights organizations including the Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Asia Watch, and the UN Human Rights Council to impress upon India to stop violating the basic rights of the prisoners and provide them all basic facilities as per the jail manual.

Like this: Like Loading...