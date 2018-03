Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): Egypt has advocated dialogue between Pakistan and India to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Egyptian Foreign, Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is on a visit in India in an interview said dialogue, not military intervention, is the only way to settle the lingering dispute.

“We support peaceful resolution of all conflicts through diplomatic means and continue to advocate against any form of military intervention or conflict,” he added.

