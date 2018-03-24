Glowing tributes paid to two martyred youth

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the two youth martyred by Indian troops during a crackdown operation in Dooru area of Islamabad district.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a meeting held in Srinagar denounced arrests, use of brute force, destruction of property and harassment of people during crackdowns operations by the troops across the Kashmir Valley. The participants said that such tactics could not subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement in Srinagar paying rich tributes to the martyred youth expressed concern over the stepped up Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. It reiterated that Kashmir is a political dispute which needs a political solution according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyrs youth and said that killing and arrest could not suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their joint statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that their sacrifices would never go waste. They said that the martyrs’ mission would be accomplished at all costs.

