India has turned IOK into a big jail: DFP

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that the India has turned the territory into a big jail.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of fifteen persons by Indian police in Arihal area of Pulwama during nocturnal raids. It said that the men in uniform were harassing and intimidating people only to make them surrender.

The DFP said that the Indian police and forces’ personnel had started calling people at their camps like it was in 1990s and people were being asked unrelated and unnecessary questions thereby causing harassment among the common masses. This is a blatant violation of the fundamental rights of the people guaranteed by every civilized ideology of the world, it added.

The DFP statement appealed to the international organisations to take immediate and concrete steps to stop the Indian men in uniform from intimidating the freedom-loving Kashmiris. “The repressive measures taken by the puppet authorities against people and the resistance leaders, is a sheer political vendetta,” it added.

Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating condition of the Kashmiri political prisoners including its Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, the DFP said that the common charge leveled against Kashmiri prisoners was being part of Kashmir’s freedom struggle which is political in nature and nothing else had been proved against them.

It said, “Despite the fact that prisoners like Shabbir Shah are representing aspirations of the majority people of the disputed territory, they are denied medical aid in jails.” This will not deter the leaders to propagate their political faith, it maintained.

