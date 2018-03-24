India wants to crush Kashmiris’ struggle with force: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has deplored that India wants to crush the Kashmiris liberation struggle with military might.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering in Srinagar said that the recent statements of the Indian ministers that the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), would continue to remain in place in occupied Kashmir were the indicative of New Delhi’s intention to muzzle and crush the genuine Kashmir freedom movement with its military power.

He said, “Adopting such an approach and looking at Kashmir through a military prism is a big mistake that they (Indian rulers) are making as the history shows that people’s struggles for the realization of their political will can never be crushed through force and on the strength of military might.”

The Mirwaiz said the natural outcome of repression is resistance and the more New Delhi decides to deal with the situation on ground through repression the more people of Kashmir especially the youth will be forced to resist. “The rigid policy of New Delhi is pushing Kashmir’s educated youth to wall and forcing them to choose armed means as a form of resistance against the forcible control which is extremely distressing and painful,” he stated.

The forum Chairman said, “The announcements that plastic bullets will now be added to the lethal arsenal of forces who already use bullets pellets, teargas shells, pepper gas and chilly grenades, will only increase the anger and hostility among Kashmiris. It is another indicator of how New Delhi views the problem and how it sees the people of Kashmir.”

