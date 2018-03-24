Indian police arrest Mukhtar Waza in IOK

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, at Laripora and lodged him at Saddar police station of Islamabad town.

Police arrested Mukhtar Waza when he was heading to Dooru area of |Islamabad district to attend the funeral of two youth martyred by Indian troops, last night.

The JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of party chairman and demanded of India to withdraw its troops from the territory and pave way for settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...