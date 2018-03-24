Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Shashtargam in Dooru area of the district.

The puppet authorities have snapped the mobile internet services in the area while Srinagar Banihal train service has been suspended.

On the other hand, people staged forceful demonstrations and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans after Indian police and troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district. The police fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. The protesters compelled the Indian forces to call off the operation.

Meanwhile, the troops have launched a massive search operation in several villages of Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. Educational institutions have been closed in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...