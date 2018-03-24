Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

Demos, shutdown in Islamabad district

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation at Shashtargam in Dooru area of Islamabad district.

The killings triggered massive protests in Islamabad town, Dooru, Dialgam and other areas. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian policemen and troops who were deployed in strength resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the protesters, triggering severe clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Many people sustained injuries during the clashes. Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers in absentia held for the martyred youth in Khargund area of Dooru.

Spontaneous shutdown was observed in several areas of Islamabad district to mourn the killing of the youth. The puppet authorities snapped the mobile internet services in Islamabad and Kulgam districts besides suspending the train service between Srinagar and Banihal. Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, from Laripora in Islamabad when he was on his way to Dooru to attend the funeral prayers of the martyred youth.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails. He appealed to the world human rights organizations to impress upon India to stop violating the basic rights of the prisoners. Ashraf Sehrai’s son, Junaid Ashraf Khan, is missing since yesterday afternoon.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at a meeting in Srinagar and pro-freedom leaders and organizations including Zafar Akbar Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War and Democratic Freedom Party in their statements paid rich tributes to the youth martyred in Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, the troops launched massive search operations at Halmatpora in Kupwara district and in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. Several people were injured due to the use of brute force by the Indian police at Nowshera in Rajouri and in Dadsar and Mandoora areas of Tral. The army personnel vandalized the property and thrashed the shopkeepers in Mandoora.

The puppet authorities have shifted the illegally detained senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, from Kathua Jail to Joint Interrogation Centre in Jammu.

Several Hurriyat leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Yasmeen Raja, Syed Saleem Gilani and Zafar Akbar Butt attended the Pakistan Day ceremony at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

In London, speakers at an interactive Kashmir Conference said, the forthcoming Commonwealth Summit is a great opportunity for the British Kashmiris to draw attention of the leaders of Commonwealth countries towards early settlement of the Kashmir dispute for peace in the region. The speakers included Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Chaudhry Mohammad Ayub.

