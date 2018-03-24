Khan Sopori shifted to Jammu CIK

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have shifted the illegally detained ailing senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, from Kathua Jail to Joint Interrogation Centre in Jammu.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori was arrested from the graveyard of Sopore town on February 15, last year, when he had gone there to pay tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Mohammad Bulla, whose death in custody is said to be the first custodial killing in Kashmir.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori is suffering from various ailments and his health is deteriorating with each passing day but the puppet authorities are not releasing him despite court orders.

Like this: Like Loading...