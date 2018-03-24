Malik pays rich tributes to Shalla, Sofi

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid rich tributes to resistance leaders, Javaid Ahmed Shalla and Mohammad Sideeq Sofi, who were arrested by Indian BSF on March 24, 1992 and subjected them to custodial disappearance.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar also paid tributes to Muhammad Yousuf Beig, father of the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) Chairperson, Farida Bahenji who was also martyred in custody by the BSF on the same day.

Yasin Malik visited Balhama and expressed solidarity with noted poet and resistance-lover Madhosh Balhami whose house was destroyed by Indian troops during a violent crackdown operation recently.

