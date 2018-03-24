Pakistan seeks ties on basis of equality: Pak envoy

New Delhi, March 24 (KMS): The Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, has said that Islamabad seeks relations with New Delhi on the basis of the equality and mutual respect.

Sohail Mahmood talking to reporters after hoisting his Pakistani flag to mark the National Day at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan including Kashmir dispute can be resolved through dialogue.

He hoped there will be space for diplomacy and efforts to begin dialogue which helps the two countries resolve their differences and move towards bilateral relations.

“In the context of foreign relations especially in South Asia, Pakistan continues to follow the policy of peaceful neighbourhood and in that context Pakistan has sought peaceful and good neighbourly relations with all countries in South Asia including India,” he said.

At the Pakistani High Commission, various cultural programmes were organised to mark the Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt along with a delegation of resistance leaders and activists met the Pakistan High Commissioner in Delhi, Sohail Mahmood and greeted him on the occasion of Pakistan Day on behalf of Kashmiris and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Zafar Akbar Butt thanked the people and political leadership of Pakistan for extending unconditional support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate movement and hoped that this support will continue in the future as well.

