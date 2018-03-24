Shutdown, demos in South Kashmir after killing of youth

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown, marked by anti-India demonstrations, is being observed in several areas of South Kashmir over the killing of two youth by Indian troops.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Shishtargam in Dooru area of Islamabad district. One of the martyred youth was identified as Asif Nasir Malik of Khargund Verinag.

All shops and business establishments are shut in Islamabad town, Dooru, Verinag, Larkipora, Kokernag, Dialgam and other areas while public transport is thin.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in Islamabad town, Dialgam and other areas and clashed with the Indian forces personnel.

The puppet authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the districts of Islamabad and Kulgam.

