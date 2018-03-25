Army vandalize property, thrash people in Tral

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian army vandalized property and thrashed people in Tral area of Pulwama district which sparked protests.

The residents of Mandoora area of Tral told mediamen that the army personnel assaulted a shopkeeper without any reason and damaged several vehicles.

Dozens of people assembled on the road said that the army soldiers barged into a shop and thrashed a shopkeeper on the pretext of years old graffiti on his shop. “They were brutal with him,” said a protester, adding that the soldiers later entered into the village and damaged the property.

As per locals, the army personnel damaged parked vehicles and even hurled stones on residential houses. “We made announcements from the mosque seeking help. When villagers assembled, the soldiers fled,” they said.

On the other hand, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has condemned the use of force by Indian police against peaceful protesters at Goom Ahmadpora in Pattan area of Budgam.

