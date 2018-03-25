‘India claims for being largest democracy are hoax’

London, March 25 (KMS): Kashmiri leaders, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Advocate Ayoub Rathore, Mumtaz Rathore and Sidique Rathore have said that the rhetoric and tall claims of India for being a largest democracy are hoax and mere deception.

The leaders after attending the human rights conference in Geneva in a joint statement in London criticised India for its deceptive role and continued plans of genocide in occupied Kashmir.

They, while lashing Indian leadership, said that the border skirmishes and killing of innocent on both sides of borders was well thought-out plan carried by Indian forces to malign the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir.

They said that India was responsible for bloodshed on both sides of borders, adding that New Delhi was misleading the world community that they were resorting to terrorist activities on borders to hoodwink opinion of the international community.

Warning India of dire consequences, the Kashmiri leaders said that New Delhi should regard and respect international norms and aspirations of subjugated people or face resistance and resentment.

