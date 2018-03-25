Indian troops martyr 1 more youth in IOK

Thousands attend funeral of slain youth

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, today.

The troops killed the youth, Shafat Hussain Wani, during a cordon and search operation at Khan Mohallah Arizal in Beerwah area of the district in the wee hours, today. A 17-year-old girl identified as Humaira sustained bullet wounds in the firing of the troops.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral of the martyred Shafat Hussain Wani in his native Wagoora area of Baramulla district. Eyewitnesses said that thousands of mourners, including men, women and elderly, assembled in the area after the news of Shafat’s martyrdom reached there. The mourners raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans as the body of the martyr was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. The puppet authorities had suspended mobile internet services in parts of Baramulla and Badgam districts following the killing. The authorities had also deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Wagoora to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing.

On the other hand, the puppet authorities buried the dead bodies of two unknown youth killed in Dooru area of Islamabad district on Friday night in remote Gantamullah area of Baramulla district. This was done to prevent massive participation of masses in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth if their bodies had been handed over to the local people.

Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, visited Balhama area of Srinagar today, and expressed solidarity with noted poet, Madhosh Balhami, whose house was destroyed during a cordon and search operation by Indian forces recently.

In New Delhi, a court has granted bail to a Kashmiri youth, Javed Ahmed Butt, who was arrested by Indian National Investigation Agency in a false case. The 24-year-old Javed Ahmed Butt, a resident of Qaimoh area of Kulgam, was arrested by the NIA on September 5, last year, on the charges of pelting stones on the Indian forces during anti-India protests.

Like this: Like Loading...