Indian troops martyr youth, injure teenage girl in Badgam

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Badgam district in the wee hours, today.

The troops killed the youth, Shafat Hussain Wani, during a cordon and search operation at Khan Mohallah Arizal in Beerwah area of the district. A 17-year-old girl identified as Humaira sustained bullet wounds in the firing of the troops. The operation continued till reports last came in.

A spokesman of the Indian police claimed that the youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities have suspended mobile internet services in parts of Baramulla and Badgam districts following the killing of the youth, Shafat Hussain Wani. Shafat hailed from Wagoora area of Baramulla district. The authorities have also deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in the native area of the slain youth to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing.

As per reports people in hundreds have started visiting the martyred youth’s home, amid pro-freedom sloganeering.

