IOK authorities bury martyred youth in remote area

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, fearing massive participation of people in the funeral prayers of the two youth who were killed by Indian troops in Islamabad district, the puppet authorities have buried them in remote Gantamullah area of Baramulla district.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Shestergam in Dooru area of Islamabad district on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the United Jihad Council in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred youth. It said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth for a sacred cause would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

