Kashmiri youth arrested by India’s NIA granted bail

New Delhi, March 25 (KMS): After photojournalist, Kamran Yousuf, another Kashmiri, Javed Ahmed Butt, has been granted bail by a Delhi court in a false case being investigated by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The 24-year-old Javed Ahmed Butt, a resident of Qaimoh area of Kulgam, was arrested by the NIA on September 5 last year on the charges of pelting stones on the Indian forces during anti-India protests.

His counsel M S Khan had argued in court that his client was wrongly and falsely implicated. “Javed Ahmed has never indulged in such activities and that there is no material evidence available to this effect,” M S Khan submitted in the bail plea.

