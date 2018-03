Waza expresses solidarity with Madhosh Balhami

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, today, visited Balhama area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with noted poet Madhosh Balhami whose house was destroyed during a cordon and search operation by Indian forces recently.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza on the occasion expressed solidarity with Madhosh Balhami and his family and prayed for their well-being.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was accompanied by party members, Nisar Ahmed Rathar, Shabbir Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Amir.

