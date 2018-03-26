Car rally held in Los Angeles against HR abuses in IOK

Los Angeles, March 26 (KMS): The Kashmiri community of Los Angeles organized a car rally to highlight the human rights violations and atrocities by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The rally started at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles and passed through several cities, ending at Santa Monica Pier. The rally covered about 30 kilometers.

Participants of the rally distributed literature and flyers that showcased the plight people of occupied Kashmir go through.

One of the participants told media that the rally received a huge response from people who earlier were not aware about the ground situation in occupied Kashmir.

The organisers said that they would continue to hold such events in future to create awareness among the Americans about the human rights violations taking place at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

