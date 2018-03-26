JRL condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Shutdown in Baramulla areas against youth’s killing

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the atrocities being committed by Indian troops on the Kashmiri people throughout the territory.

The resistance leaders during an extraordinary meeting held at the Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani deplored that the innocent people are arrested on frivolous charges and detained in different jails while the youth are being pushed to the wall. They expressed serious concern over the ill-treatment meted out to the political prisoners lodged in jails in and outside the Kashmir Valley. The leaders pointed out that the silence adopted by the world community over the grim situation of occupied Kashmir had given a sense of impunity to India and its stooges to commit more human rights violations. They said that military might policy was not a solution to the Kashmir dispute and concrete steps needed for its settlement to secure the future of billions of people of South Asia.

The Chief Patron of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari, addressing the 56th Founding Day function of the party in Srinagar reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their freedom struggle. He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and said that no stone would be left unturned to take their mission to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Wagoora and adjoining areas in Baramulla district, today, to mourn the killing of a youth, Shafat Hussain Wani, by Indian troops. Hurriyat leader, Bilal Siddiqi, and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations at Chattabal in Srinagar, at Kachdora in Shopian and in Hajin area of Bandipora, today. People staged forceful demonstrations against the operations. The troops used brute force to disperse the protesters. The troops arrested a youth from Hajin during the operation. People also staged protests in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Charar-e-Sharif town and Nowshera area of Rajouri against the anti-people policies of the puppet regime.

On the other hand, speakers at a conference in Birmingham, UK, expressed serious concern over the gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. The speakers included Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Members of UK Parliament, Khalid Mahmood, Jess Philips and Shabana Mahmood. A message of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also read out during the conference. Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, held a special interactive session with the representatives of NGOs and human rights activists in Geneva and apprised them of the grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. Members of Kashmiri community in Los Angeles, US, organized a car rally to highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

