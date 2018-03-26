Junaid’s family not to pursue complaint filed with police

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has decided not to pursue the complaint lodged with the police regarding the disappearance of his youngest son, Junaid Ashraf.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Junaid had gone missing on Friday and his photograph appeared on Saturday on social media. In the picture, he could be seen holding a rifle with a message claiming that he had joined Hizbul Mujahideen. After the surfacing of the picture, Director General of Police, Kashmir, SP Vaid, had urged Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai to appeal to his son and other youth to return home.

“Abba (Sehrai) told us he will not appeal to his son to come back,” Junaid’s brother-in-law, Younis Ahmed said. “Abba said he (Junaid) has made his choice and he himself (Sehrai) will continue his fight politically,” he said.

“The only thing we know is that Junaid’s picture with a gun surfaced on the social media. We were also called by the police, but we have decided not to pursue the complaint filed with the police. We have stopped looking for him,” Younis said.

