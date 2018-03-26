Kashmiri martyrs’ mission to continue: Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir has renewed its pledge to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

The Chief Patron of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari, addressing the 56th Foundation Day function of the party in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and said that no stone would be left unturned to accomplish their mission.

Maulana Abbas Ansari congratulated the organizers and the participants of the Foundation Day function and said that every step would be taken for the liberation of Kashmir from the Indian bondage.

The participants on the occasion with one voice expressed their confidence in the leadership of Maulana Abbas Ansari and assured him of every kind of cooperation.

All the district and unit presidents of the party besides prominent leaders including Agha Syed Ejaz Rizvi, Agha Syed Yousuf, Molvi Ghulam Hassan, Maulana Tanveer Hussain and Bashir Ahmed Salmani participated in the function.

