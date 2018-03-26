KCSDS concerned over Pak, India border tension

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a civil society group, Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS), has expressed serious concern over the border tension between Pakistan and India.

The Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCDS) in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Apart from horrendous deaths, the civilians in the territory and on both sides of the LoC suffer crippling injuries and irreparable damage to their properties and psychological trauma due to heavy exchange of fire on a routine basis.”

The KCDS said spilling human blood is no answer to the Kashmir dispute. The non-resolution is causing colossal misery all around, not only to the people of Kashmir but to the entire South Asian region, it added.

It appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan that it is high time that sanity is restored to relations between the two countries. It said the two countries must resolve to find a durable, peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir problem through a purposeful dialogue to save future generations of not only Jammu and Kashmir but of India and Pakistan from absolutely avoidable death and destruction.

It also appealed to the civil societies of both the countries to impress upon their respective governments to enter into a sustained and serious dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

