Shutdown in Baramulla areas against killing of youth

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Wagoora and adjacent areas in Baramulla district, today, to mourn the killing of a youth by Indian troops.

The troops killed the youth, Shafat Hussain Wani, during a cordon and search operation in Arizal area of Badgam district, yesterday.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Wagoora – the native village of Shafat Hussain Wani – and other adjoining areas, while public transport is off the roads.

People staged forceful demonstrations after Indian troops and police launched a cordon and search operation in Sajadabad Chattabal area of Srinagar, today. The forces’ personnel fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes in the area.

The troops arrested a youth during a search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

People staged protests in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Chara-e-Sharif town and Nowshera area of Rajouri against the anti-people policies of the puppet regime.

