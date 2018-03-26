Tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, March 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid tributes to the two youth martyred by Indian troops during a crackdown operation in Dooru, Islamabad district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the youth who achieved martyrdom in Arizal area of Budgam district. The party also remembered the martyrs of Pathribal on their anniversary.

It said youngsters are rendering tremendous sacrifices to achieve freedom from the clutches of Indian slavery and Kashmiri is duty-bound to secure and safeguard these great sacrifices.

Hurriyat leader and the Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri youth to secure the birthright to self-determination would never go waste.

The Chairman of Jamiat Hamdani, Maulana Riaz Ahmad Hamdani addressing a party meeting of in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued killings of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in the territory. He said that Kashmir had been converted into a military garrison

He said that Kashmir was a political dispute and should be resolved politically in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. He added that the people of Kashmir were the fundamental party of the dispute and should be included in the dialogue process between Pakistan and India.

