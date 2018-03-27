India asked to make peace, give freedom to Kashmir

Islamabad, Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): International Kashmir Lobby Group, Youth Forum For Kashmir, held a seminar on the “Role Of A Lawyer In Challenging Human Rights Violations In Indian-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir”, in collaboration with the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in relevance with the renowned lawyer of occupied Kashmir, Jalil Andrabi’s Martyrdom Anniversary at Islamabad High Court, Federal Capital Islamabad.

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, who was chief guest on the occasion said that Pakistan was ready for free and fair plebiscite because it had full trust on Kashmiris that they were with Pakistan and they could sacrifice everything for Pakistan.

Indian occupied Kashmir is the only place on earth where the worst human rights abuses are taking place but no one can turn Kashmiris from their just demand of freedom, he said and invited India to make peace and give freedom to Kashmir. He further said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is incomplete without Kashmir and Gwadar Port cannot be operational without it.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Javed Akbar Shah, Huma Jamil, Ahmed Quraishi and Shaista Safi, while Raja Faisal Younas moderated the event.

The event was attended by young lawyers, members of Bar Council Associations and human rights defenders.

