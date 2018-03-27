JKMC holds meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference was held at Rajbagh in Srinagar, today.

The meeting was chaired by its President Merajud Din Soleh. Ali Mohammad Mir and Manzoor Ahmad Butt also participated in the meeting.

The president said that recent meeting with Pakistani diplomats was very fruitful, cordial and congenial in which present situation in Kashmir was discussed threadbare.

The ongoing killing spree in Kashmir was also taken up in the meeting.

