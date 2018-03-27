Police to get 150 bulletproof vehicles in IOK

Jammu, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian police official has said that around 150 bulletproof vehicles will be inducted in the police fleet.

The police had floated a notice last week inviting tender for fabrication of the vehicles into bullet resistant vehicles (BRVs) to arm officers, cops and moving patrol teams in the name of rising attacks. However, the move is seen as attempt by Indian government to crush the ongoing freedom struggle in the occupied territory with full force.

New Delhi has already announced five billion rupees for the modernization of police under Prime Minister Development Programme.

Meanwhile, a delegation Indian Home Ministry reviewed the prevailing situation in Kashmir during a meeting with top military officials, in Srinagar. They expressed concern over the continuous joining of armed struggle militancy by Kashmiri youth. The delegation comprising six members led by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit. The officers of police, army, Central Reserve Police Force and other agencies participated in the meeting.

