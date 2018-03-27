Rich tributes paid to advocate Jalil Andrabi

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has stressed the need for defying Indian sinister designs aimed at dividing the Kashmiri people to perpetuate its illegal rule in Jammu and Kashmir with unity.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said this while addressing a seminar, which was organized by the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in Srinagar, today, to pay tributes to prominent Kashmiri human rights lawyer and political activist, Advocate Jalil Andrabi, on his martyrdom anniversary. He eulogized the sacrifices of martyr Andrabi and reiterated to continue his mission till freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from tyrannical clutches of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in his address said that Jalil Andrabi was among the pioneers of Kashmir freedom struggle, and his sacrifices like thousands of other Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. Yasin Malik said that India was using its National Investigation Agency to tighten noose around the resistance leaders, but people of Kashmir would not surrender to Indian brutalities against all odds.

The High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, said that Kashmiris were offering sacrifices to secure their inalienable right to self-determination. Besides others, the seminar was also addressed by Muhammad Yousuf Atai, Javed Ahmad Mir, Z.G. Muhammad, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga and Advocate Zafar Shah.

Jalil Andrabi was subjected to extrajudicial killing by Indian army in March 1996. On March 8, 1996, Andrabi was detained in Srinagar by Major Avtar Singh, of the 35th Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian army. Three weeks later, Andrabi’s body was found floating in the Jhelum River; an autopsy showed that he had been killed days after his arrest.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R in their separate statements while paying tributes to Advocate Jalil Andrabi said that Indian forces killed the legend mercilessly only because he was a great advocate of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

