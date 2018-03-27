Sehrai slams India for foiling TeH elections

Srinagar, March 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, has slammed the Indian government for keeping Hurriyat leadership in prisons and under house arrest to foil the holding of elections of his party, one of the key factions of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Sehrai, TeH chairman, while talking to media in Srinagar said that party elections were “due for the last two years” but the Indian government and its cronies in occupied territory did not give them the necessary space to conduct the elections.

“The entire leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has been put behind bars. Our crucial party elections are due for a long time. The elections were scheduled to be held in 2016, and at present we are working under an ad-hoc system. There is no permanent system in place as the elections were not held for the last two years. We are working out things as how to conduct the party polls,” said Sehrai.

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi has threatened to launch a mass agitation if the government-run Ancillary Medical Training (AMT) School doesn’t withdraw the diktat asking female students not wear abaya or a veil.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement said that this diktat was a direct attack on the Islamic affairs of Muslim women and it would have serious repercussions if not withdrawn. The statement came in reaction to the diktat issued by AMT School asking the girl students not to wear Abaya or cover face during their duty hours.

Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Chairman, Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi in his statement urged India and Pakistan to address the Kashmir dispute. He argued that peace in South Asia was directly linked to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...