Every attempt to crush Kashmiris destined to fail: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that Kashmir is purely a political and human issue and every effort to muzzle or crush the genuine struggle of the Kashmiris is destined to fail.

While chairing the Executive Council meeting of the Hurriyat Forum at its Rajbagh headquarters in Srinagar, Mirwaiz said the issue has to be resolved through a sustained dialogue with the active participation of India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

“The military approach adopted by New Delhi towards Kashmir is unfortunate and it seems the leadership at the helm of affairs in New Delhi wants to crush the genuine public sentiment in Kashmir through military might,” he added. The meeting was attended by the executive members.

Strongly denouncing the ongoing repression across Kashmir including villages in the name of cordon and search operations under which people irrespective of their age are harassed, detained and tortured, Mirwaiz vowed the time has come when the people will resist it with full determination.

The participants at the meeting expressed serious concern over the plight of hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in various jails in and outside occupied territory, including those illegally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and lodged in Tihar Jail including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajud Din Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, businessman Zahoor Watali and others are meted with ill-treatment and are denied proper medical aid and legal access.

They said that majority of the prisoners serving detention are already suffering from multiple ailments and denying them the medical aid would endanger their lives.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President Merajud Din Soleh in a statement issued in Srinagar said that by daily massacre of Kashmiris by Indian forces, New Delhi could maximize the killing records, but it could not force the people of Kashmir to surrender their struggle for freedom.

