Indian authorities responsible for bloodshed: APHC

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat organizations have paid rich tributes to Shafaat Wani, who was recently martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Wagoora in Baramulla district.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said that insensitivity of the Indian authorities was the sole reason behind the unabated bloodshed in the occupied territory.

“Instead of taking measures to resolve long pending Klashmir dispute in its historical perspective, India wants to thrust its choice through barrel of gun,” an APHC spokesman said in a statement.

He said the leaders of the amalgam visited the family of Shafaat Wani at Wagoora, Baramula, and extended their condolences to the bereaved family. APHC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumji visited Bone & Joint Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about well-being of a woman, Sumera, who was injured in troops’ firing at Arizal in Badgam.

On the instruction of Syed Ali Gilani, an APHC delegation comprising Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi, Sheikh Musaib, Molvi Bashir Irfani and Ghulam Mustafa Wani, visited the bereaved family of Shafaat Wani in Wagoora area of Baramula. The delegation conveyed the condolence message of Syed Ali Gilani to the family. Paying tributes to the martyred youth, they said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs were the most precious assets of the ongoing resistance movement.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R organized Fateh Khawni at its office for Ashfaq Majid Wani, Jalil Andrabi, Shabbir Sidiqui and Dr Abdul Ahad Guru on their death anniversaries.

