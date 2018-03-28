Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Rajouri

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred four Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a siege and search operation at Ravarian Talla village, in Sunderbani of the district.

However, SSP Rajouri claimed that the youth were Mujahideen and were died in the gunfight with troops.

In the meantime, three youth were injured after clashes erupted during a search operation by Indian forces in Pulwama district, today.

Reports said that youth took to streets and pelted stones on the forces during a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Palpora village of the district.

