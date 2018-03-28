India’s betrayal forces even Mehbooba to speak out

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has complained of India’s betrayal saying New Delhi has left the puppet administration alone in the time of crisis.

Mehbooba Mufti while addressing more than 700 Indian tourism delegates during a function in Srinagar said that Kashmir was caught in a quagmire of problems, but India had left them alone. She said that there were multiple ways of dealing with Kashmir problem, but nothing had been explored as a solution except the gun.

“This gun leaves wounds which have not been healed. There must be someone who can heal them,” Mehbooba said to the delegates. Mehbooba praised Kashmir for its safe environment for women “Even if the diversity of entire India is put together, Kashmir is the best. This place, which is heaven on earth, is also the safest place for women,” she said while referring to the plight of women in India.

Mehbooba Mufti blamed Indian news channels for blowing the problems in Kashmir out of proportion. “If there will be an encounter taking place in a remote area in the Valley, they (news channels) will project it as if the entire Kashmir is burning,” she said.

She appealed to the delegates to spread the message of Kashmir’s hospitality in the rest of India.

