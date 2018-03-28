Youth rendering sacrifices for just cause: Waza

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth for a sacred cause will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while addressing people at residence of martyred Syed Owais Shafi Shah in Wayul area of Islamabad district said that India would never succeed in suppressing the genuine and sacred struggle through the use of brute force.

He paid glorious tributes to Syed Owais Shafi and other martyrs said that these youth spilled their blood for a sacred cause and the entire Kashmir was indebted to them for their sacrifices.

He appealed to the United Nations to fulfill its responsibility of holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under its supervision in accordance with its resolutions on Kashmir. He also urged all international bodies including the UN and human rights organisations to mount pressure on India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, repeal black laws and settle the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

The JKPL leader said those at the helm in New Delhi are deliberately trying to hide and avoid the historic and political reality of the Kashmir dispute which is resulting in the escalation of tension in the region.

Waza said that the Indian authorities were desperate to enforce their will and weaken the Kashmiris’ just and genuine freedom movement but would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said Kashmir is a disputed territory and the people of Kashmir are being killed only because they are demanding their right to self-determination.

He also visited the residence of journalist late Maqbool Sahil and expressed solidarity with bereaved family.

Like this: Like Loading...