Zafar warmly welcomed in Amritsar, Punjab

Srinagar, March 28 (KMS): Hurriyat leader and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, was accorded a warm welcome by prominent Sikh leaders, human rights activists and people at Amritsar in Punjab.

Zafar Akbar Butt during his visit to the Indian state of Punjab met prominent human rights defenders and political leaders of Sikh community and apprised them about grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, a statement issued by JKSM in Srinagar said.

During his visit, the JKSM chairman also addressed seminars on Kashmir.

