Abdul Ahad Parra calls on Sehrai in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra called on the newly-elected Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Srinagar, today.

Abdul Ahad Parra who was recently released from an Indian jail discussed with Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai the latest situation in the occupied territory.

The JKML leader agreed with Ashraf Sehrai that the organizations pursuing global agenda have nothing to do with the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed his desire that all pro-freedom organizations should work jointly to achieve the desired goal.

