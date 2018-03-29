APHC calls for removal of forces’ camps from civilian areas

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for removal of armed forces’ camps from civilian areas, terming them a source of nuisance and harassment for locals.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We support demand of people for removal of these camps which have come in every nook and corner in Kashmir.”

It said: “Such camps in civilian areas are source of strain between forces and people and these camps are nuisance. They create needless interference in routine work of adjacent population.”

Appealing international community and organizations for human rights, it urged them to take notice of the presence of these camps and play their role to secure the citizen rights.

Expressing deep concern over the reports pouring in from different civilian localities, it said that forces and SOG personnel during search operations in Palpora, Pistona Pulwama and Arizal Beerwa ransack properties, humiliate and thrash inmates to pulp injuring seriously Bashir Ahmad Hajjam, Sameera Banu and dozens of other, saying people have suffered immensely for past several years and continue to bear the severe brunt of Kashmir’s forcible control.

