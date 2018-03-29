Clashes break out in Hajin against army operation

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted between protesters and the Indian forces during a cordon search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district, today.

The forces launched the operation in Syed Mohalla village of Hajin, early in the morning. The forces’ action forced the local youth to come out of their houses and protest against the operation. They pelted the forces with stones. The troops fired teargas shell on the protesting youth.

Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force had jointly launched the operation. House-to-house searches were carried out in the area. The operation was called off in view of stiff resistance by the youth. KMS—3K

Like this: Like Loading...