Cop shot dead, wife injured in an attack in IOK

Srinagar, March 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a special police officer (SPO) of Indian police was killed and his wife sustained injuries by unidentified attackers in Islamabad district on Thursday evening.

A police official said that unknown gunmen fired at Police (SPO) at his residence in Katsoo village of the district. He died on the spot, while his wife got injured.

Soon after the incident, Indian forces launched search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, in another incident a 25-year-old Madrassa teacher was shot at by unknown gunmen at Khandaypora area of Kulgam district this evening. He was injured and shifted to hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...